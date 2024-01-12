The Cinema Foundation Announces National Popcorn Day Celebrations on January 19th

Courtesy of The Cinema Foundation

The Cinema Foundation, in partnership with Fandango, has announced the arrival of National Popcorn Day, coming to a theater near you on Friday, January 19th. This beloved date celebrates the joy of snacking on America’s favorite movie theater concession with discounted concession prices, unlimited popcorn refills, free popcorn with the purchase of a drink and other special promotions at participating U.S. theaters.

More than 30,000 screens across the country will participate in the one-day event featuring discounts on popcorn, and other concessions only in theaters. New movies playing in theaters include Mean Girls, The Beekeeper, Ava DuVernay’s Origin, Blumhouse’s Night Swim, The Book of Clarence, and I.S.S., along with the theatrical re-releases of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Pixar’s Soul, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, plus recent holiday releases like Wonka, The Color Purple, Migration, Hollywood’s top awards season contenders, and more.

Popcorn historian Andrew F. Smith, author of Popped Culture, estimates that popcorn was introduced at movie theaters in 1929 with the advent of talking pictures.

According to the National Association of Concessionaires:

Popcorn is American moviegoers’ favorite snack food.

Popcorn represents more than 60% of snack food sales at the nation’s theaters.

4.5 billion quarts of popcorn are consumed at U.S. movie theaters and other live venues every year.

According to a Fandango survey of more than 6,000 moviegoers:

94% purchased concessions during their trips to theaters.

88% said they order popcorn regularly.

“Popcorn at the movies was first introduced 95 years ago, and it’s been an inseparable part of the moviegoing experience ever since,” says Bryan Braunlich, the executive director of The Cinema Foundation. “National Popcorn Day will bring together millions of film fans of all ages to watch new movies on the big screen while enjoying their favorite theater snacks at discounted prices.”

“We are excited to continue to partner with The Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Popcorn Day in theaters nationwide,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “The moviegoing experience is where people connect, emotions flow freely, and on January 19 th fans can experience the magic of the big screen with their favorite movie snacks in hand at a discounted price.”

To find participating theaters and their individual offers, visit your local movie theater’s website/app or view the list of Fandango ticketing partner offers.