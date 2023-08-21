The Cinema Foundation Announces Second Annual National Cinema Day on Sunday, August 27

The Cinema Foundation announced Monday the return of National Cinema Day coming to a theater near you this Sunday, August 27th.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day, discounted admissions for all movies at participating U.S. theaters in all formats (including Premium Large Format screens) will be no more than $4.

To buy tickets or see a list of participating theaters, visit NationalCinemaDay.org, or your local movie theater’s website or app.

Held at more than 3,000 participating locations with more than 30,000 screens across the country, the one-day event will feature new titles, independent films, and summer blockbusters, and exclusive new content that can only be seen in theaters.

On August 27th , dozens of movies in all formats at all participating theaters will be no more than $4, including:

New films like Gran Turismo, Golda, The Hill, Retribution, and Bottoms

Current box office hits like Blue Beetle, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Sound of Freedom

Recent family hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Disney’s The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Classic re-releases like Jurassic Park (3D), American Graffiti, Lady Bird, and Oldboy

“Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us

for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes: moviegoing,” The Cinema Foundation’s President Jackie Brenneman said in a press release. “We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone. Let’s all go!”

“Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen,” said Michael O’Leary, President and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners. “National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities.”

After last year’s National Cinema Day, in a Fandango consumer survey of more than 2,000 U.S. ticket buyers, participants noted the top five reasons they would likely buy tickets for the next National Cinema Day, including affordable pricing, ability to see a specific movie they’ve been wanting to see, time with loved ones, being a big fan of a particular movie franchise, and a fun activity for their weekend plans.