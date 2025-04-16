The Cinema Foundation Presents First-Ever Sneak Peek Showcase

Courtesy of The Cinema Foundation

Next week The Cinema Foundation, the non-profit arm of Cinema United, will host for the first time ever a nearly 70-minute program entitled Sneak Peek Showcase at thousands of screens across North America. The evening program will offer movie lovers an exciting preview of big-screen studio movies, including some favorites from the industry-insider event, CinemaCon 2025, held earlier this month by Cinema United.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, and Thursday, April 24th, Hollywood’s biggest studios will highlight their upcoming summer and fall 2025 slates, with a fun look at this year’s trailers, some never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes clips, as part of a curated experience designed exclusively for moviegoing audiences. The showcase will feature a wide variety of films that are rated PG, PG-13 and R. Both performances take place at 6 p.m. local time. Tickets are on sale now for $3.00 at participating theaters website or app, as well as atthemovies.co and via presenting sponsor Fandango.

Proceeds from Sneak Peek Showcase will go to charities, including Variety – The Children’s Charity, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation and The Cinema Foundation. Participating cinemas across Canada will also be exhibiting the Sneak Peek Showcase, and a portion of those proceeds will go to the Canadian Picture Pioneers, a charitable organization that provides various financial assistance and educational programs for those in need within the Canadian film industry.

Sneak Peek Showcase is part of The Cinema Foundation’s year-round @The Movies campaign and is presented by Fandango with additional support from The Coca-Cola Company. As part of the programming, the Sneak Peek Showcase will also include the big screen debut of the grand prize-winning spot from the 2025 Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program. The Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program is an opportunity for up-and-coming filmmakers from partnered schools to create content for the big screen.

The Cinema Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 2022 by Cinema United (formerly National Association of Theatre Owners), dedicated to promoting and expanding the movie theater industry and to advancing the moviegoing experience. Sneak Peek Showcase is part of the Foundation’s quarterly @The Movies events that began with National Popcorn Day on January 19th. Other upcoming events include Date Night @ The Movies on August 15th, and Family Day @ The Movies on November 9th.

“Sneak Peek Showcase helps bring a little taste of the famed industry-insider event CinemaCon to movie lovers with a fun look at the upcoming theatrical slate,” says Bryan Braunlich, the executive director of The Cinema Foundation. “For the first time, cinemagoers will get a glimpse of the most anticipated movies coming soon to their neighborhood theaters all in one program. We are proud to have proceeds benefit industry charitable organizations, and we are grateful for the support of our sponsors, Fandango and The Coca-Cola Company.”