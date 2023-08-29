The Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day Attracts 8.5 Million Moviegoers and $34M on Sunday

On Sunday, August 27th, the second annual National Cinema Day delivered impressive results, attracting nearly 8.5 million attendees, up 5% from last year. The box office also saw a 16% increase over the previous Sunday, August 20th. According to Comscore, moviegoers aged 18-24 and 25-34 each made up 22% of the National Cinema Day audience, and the next largest age group was 13-17 with 16%. Women turned out in slightly higher numbers than men, making up 52% of the audience.

In an increase from last year’s returns of over $24M and more than 8.1 million moviegoers, the second annual National Cinema Day brought $34M to the box office and 8.5 million attendees. More than 3,000 locations and more than 30,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada participated in National Cinema Day, and theaters reported sold-out showtimes in all formats throughout the day. All movies in all formats at all participating theaters were no more than $4 per ticket.

Building on the momentum of last year’s inaugural event, this year’s National Cinema Day was an all-industry effort taking place at a comprehensive range of theaters, from the largest theater chains to smaller independent venues.

“National Cinema Day was a significant success in bringing together millions of film fans of all ages to enjoy movies on the big screen,” shared Bryan Braunlich, the executive director of The Cinema Foundation. “Movie theaters and all our partners helped maximize the impact of the day with creative marketing and special promotions that added to the overall excitement, while a diverse slate of exciting films provided something for everyone to see. Thank you to all those hard-working individuals who make the theatrical experience magical.”

“The positive response to National Cinema Day is just another reminder of how much people love going to the movie theater,” said Michael O’Leary, the president & chief executive officer of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO). “In every corner, audiences came together in large numbers this weekend to share in the experience of seeing great stories on the big screen. These numbers show us that the future of exhibition is strong, and that consumer enthusiasm for the theatrical experience continues unabated.”