The Colonial Theatre Unveils Line-Up Featuring 25th Annual Blobfest and Beyond RE-ANIMATOR: A Jeffery Combs Retrospective

Courtesy of The Colonial Theatre

The historic Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, PA has announced upcoming events and engagements for the 2024 summer season. In the coming months, audiences can look forward to the 25th annual Blobfest, Pride Month and Juneteenth film screenings, and the return of late-night immersive speakeasy experiences.

Last year, Boxoffice Pro spoke with The Colonial Theatre about their long-running Blobfest tradition, which pays homage to the theater’s starring role in the 1958 classic Steve McQueen film The Blob. The theater celebrates the iconic horror movie each year with its annual Blobfest, a weekend-long celebration featuring screenings, live performances, special engagements, tours, and more.

This year marks the 25th annual Blobfest, which takes place from July 12th to 14th and features multiple screenings of The Blob and other related film classics. Fans can begin the weekend on July 11th with a Blobest Eve screening of John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John’s classic movie musical Grease, which features a scene at a drive-in movie theater playing The Blob. Then the festival officially begins on July 12th with an original, live stage show featuring Aurora Gorealis of Shocktail Hour, live music performed by Beach Creeper, the Shorty’s Short Film Contest, and an audience re-enactment of The Blob’s famous ‘run out’ scene. After the run-out has ended, guests are invited back into the Colonial for the Blob Ball, an after-party hosted by LuLu Boutique & Gifterie featuring sock hop hits, swing dancing, and frozen drinks.

On July 13th, the fun continues with the Blobfest Street Fair, beginning at 11:00am with the Fire Extinguisher Parade. Guests are invited to visit vendors, attend an all-ages Blob-themed costume contest, and screen The Blob at The Colonial throughout the day. The festival’s final day, on July 14th, kicks off with the 7th Annual Blobfest 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon in support of the historic theater. After the races, participants can look forward to a final screening of The Blob, the 1972 sequel film Beware! The Blob, and the 1954 film Creature from the Black Lagoon in 3D. For more information and tickets to the 25th annual Blobfest, please visit https://thecolonialtheatre.com/blobfest

The 2024 summer season also includes curated film series celebrating various holidays and communities that make Phoenixville unique. On May 11th, silent movie fans can look forward to a screening of Harold Lloyd’s final film, Speedy with live theatre organ accompaniment. The presentation features organist Brett Miller performing the film’s score live on the theater’s Wurlitzer Theatre Organ and a post-show Q&A.

From May 31st to June 13th, the Colonial celebrates Pride Month with a series of presentations of five LGBTQIA+ films, beginning with the 20th-anniversary screening of Connie and Carla. On June 1st, Judy Garland fans can celebrate the 85th anniversary of the cinema classic The Wizard of Oz. The series also includes Brokeback Mountain, The Hunger, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

In addition to Pride Month, the Colonial is joining the Phoenixville community in celebrating Juneteenth with a special June 14th presentation of the 1972 western Buck and the Preacher. The theatre will also participate in special community activities and engagements during the 2024 Phoenixville Juneteenth Celebrations.

From June 21st to 22nd, Exhumed Films and the Colonial present Beyond Re-Animator: A Jeffery Combs Retrospective, a weekend-long celebration of Jeffery Combs. The two-day marathon features screenings of nine of the iconic actor’s films, including Re-Animator, Fortress, and The Frighteners. Combs himself will be on hand all weekend to meet with fans, introduce the films, and answer audience questions about his long career in horror and sci-fi cinema during post-show Q&As.

Blobfest is just one of many immersive events planned at the Colonial this spring and summer. The immersive disco experience Colonial 54 returns to the Colonial lobby on May 11th. Guests are encouraged to grab a shiny outfit and pumps to dance the night away during a tribute to the glitz and glamour of 1970s New York. On May 25th, the Colonial Queens, presented by The Colonial & LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County, return for an evening of drag and camp, with a portion of each ticket supporting the LGBT Equality Alliance of Chester County. On June 7th, the Colonial’s hosts its immersive 1920s-themed speakeasy experience, Hush. Guests will enjoy the musical stylings of Parlour Noir, a performance by the Franklin Follies, and signature cocktails featuring Bluebird Distillery products. Then, on June 15th, the Colonial Theatre presents Manticore, a tribute to Emerson Lake & Palmer, currently on tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band’s landmark album, Brain Salad Surgery.