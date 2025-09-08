THE CONJURING: LAST RITES Helped Power TheaterEars to #2 Weekend Among U.S. Movie Theater and Ticketing Apps

Courtesy of TheaterEars

TheaterEars, the app that lets audiences experience movies in Spanish at the theater or at home, finished #2 among movie theater and movie ticketing apps on the U.S. app store this weekend and #44 in the entertainment category overall. TheaterEars ranked ahead of well-known titles including YouTube Kids (#47), Xbox (#49), Spectrum TV (#54), Xfinity Stream (#59), and IMDb (#63), and trailed only AMC (#31) among theater-related apps.

The Conjuring: Last Rites opened to a franchise-best $83M domestically and $187 million worldwide. Industry reporting shows strong Hispanic/Latino turnout for the film’s audience—38% Hispanic—underscoring the community’s impact at the box office.

“With The Conjuring: Last Rites energizing audiences, we saw outsized engagement on TheaterEars—evidence that when movies overperform, they often do so by welcoming new Latino moviegoers,” said Dan Mangru, the chief executive officer of TheaterEars. “Our mission is simple: remove the language barrier so families and friends can enjoy movies together. When studios deliver can’t-miss titles, TheaterEars helps expand the audience and amplify box office results by making the experience accessible to millions of Spanish-preferring viewers.”

“These surges line up with what we see inside the app,” Mangru added. “When a film connects, Latino audiences show up, and TheaterEars makes it possible for entire families to share the experience—no one has to sit out because of language.”