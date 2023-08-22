THE CREATOR: IMAX LIVE EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK to Include Q&A with Creator Gareth Edwards

Courtesy of IMAX

The director, producer, and co-writer of The Creator, Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $533.5M domestic/$1.05 billion global, Godzilla $200.6M domestic/$524.9M global), will participate in The Creator: IMAX Live Exclusive First Look on Tuesday, August 29th at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET. The sneak peek fan event will take place at the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre in Los Angeles and feature exclusive footage from the upcoming sci-fi action thriller, along with an interactive live Q&A with Edwards. The Creator opens exclusively in theaters September 29, 2023.

The livestreaming event will take place at 10 participating IMAX theaters in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Seattle, Washington D.C., and San Francisco. All attendees will receive a commemorative lanyard and mini poster from the film. Tickets for the sneak peek are available on a first-come, first-served basis at TheCreatorIMAXLive.com

A sci-fi action thriller set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, The Creator stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney. Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory. The film is directed by Gareth Edwards, with a screenplay by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz from a story by Gareth Edwards.