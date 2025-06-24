The CW Teams with Fathom Entertainment to Bring Harlequin Romance MONTANA MAVERICKS to the Big Screen

Courtesy Fathom Entertainment

The CW is turning up the romantic heat with a slate of six original primetime movies premiering later this fall, based on beloved and bestselling Harlequin novels. Presented by CW Originals, Centinel Media and Bell Media, developed in association with Fremantle and produced by Neshama Entertainment, these heartwarming romances feature fan-favorite stars from hit CW series including “Gossip Girl,” “Walker: Independence,” and “The Flash.” Kicking off the lineup in cinematic style, The CW has teamed up with Fathom Entertainment to premiere the first of these movies, “Montana Mavericks,” in select theaters nationwide on August 26-27—giving fans an early, big-screen experience before the film’s television debut.

“The CW has been building a passionate weekend audience of movie lovers, and this new slate of original films is for romance fans everywhere,” said Heather Olander, Head of Scripted and Unscripted content. “These feel-good stories, inspired by hugely successful blockbuster Harlequin novels, are the perfect blend of nostalgia and escapism, and thanks to our exciting partnership with Fathom Entertainment, we’re thrilled to bring these films to the big screen first—giving fans the chance to laugh, swoon, and fall in love, together in theaters this summer,” she added.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Centinel Media, The CW Network and Fathom Entertainment to bring Harlequin’s great love stories to life on the big and small screens,” said Brent Lewis, EVP and Publisher, Harlequin. “This is an exciting opportunity to tell the incredible stories of our authors in a new medium to millions of Harlequin fans and new audiences alike.”

“Fathom Entertainment prides itself on building innovative partnerships to bring quality content to theaters and experience the magic of the big screen. Montana Mavericks brings legions of fans from the highly successful Harlequin franchise, and Fathom looks forward to working in collaboration for the first time with Nexstar and its team at The CW for this highly anticipated project,” commented Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment.

The synopsis for Montana Mavericks is as follows:

Heather (Katherine McNamara, “Walker: Independence”) is a New York City girl and a best-selling author on a mission to conquer writer’s block and avoid paying back an advance on her next book. Her plans take a sudden swerve when she inherits a family ranch in Montana. With her two best friends, Heather heads out for a “Yellowstone” adventure intent on a quick sale but is blindsided by both the ranch’s dilapidated condition and by Cliff (Dennis Andres, “Workin’ Moms”), the charming cowboy veterinarian next door who challenges her big-city ideals. Heather and her friends find more than they bargained for in this big sky adventure. Linda Kee (“Black Summer”) and Kaya Coleman (“Beyond Black Beauty”) also star.







