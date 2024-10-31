The Fithian Group Unveils Digital Marketplace to Connect Filmmakers, Exhibitors and Cinemagoers

The Fithian Group has announced a data-driven, digital theatrical distribution marketplace designed to revolutionize how innovative and independent filmmakers and rights-holders book and release movies in theaters, increasing both the number and range of movies that theater owners can offer to satisfy the demands of today’s audiences. The platform – Attend – provides a unique opportunity to allow filmmakers to directly connect their movies to theater owners, assist exhibitors in programming, targeting, and marketing a wider array of diverse titles, and attract more moviegoers to theaters more frequently.

The Fithian Group is working with the support of Vista Group and its global leading technologies and solutions already available across Vista’s suite of products. This collaboration aims to address industry challenges and help the entire exhibition ecosystem to thrive. Filmmakers can upload details and materials for their films directly into Attend. Exhibitors can search the database, while Attend also recommends movies to exhibitors based on the preferences of their individual theaters and moviegoers. The platform also facilitates the logistics of getting movies on screen.

The Fithian Group plans to initially offer Attend in the United States and Australia, with an Alpha phase in the United States in Q1 2025. The Attend digital marketplace is designed to grow the annual theatrical release slate by featuring mid-range movies that have disappeared from cinemas, international movies seeking domestic releases, and movies that typically receive limited theatrical release but could gain broader audiences through data-driven theater selection, scheduling, and marketing.

“Attend expands possibilities for filmmakers and non-studio movies to reach audiences and to expand the reach and efficiency of existing distributors. Over many years of grappling with the challenges and opportunities facing the theatrical market worldwide, as industry leaders we have sought solutions that grow the business for all stakeholders. That is why we are grateful for the support of many filmmakers for Attend from Steven Soderbergh to Ted Hope to Patty Jenkins and more,” said Jackie Brenneman, a founding partner of The Fithian Group. “With their leading technology, Vista Group’s support will help create new opportunities for filmmakers, exhibitors and audiences that might not otherwise exist.”

“Vista’s mission is to bring more people together to experience the magic of movies in cinema,” said Simon Burton, Vista Group’s chief film officer. “We believe that supporting The Fithian Group with Vista’s technologies and solutions will create opportunities for rights holders, exhibitors and moviegoers”