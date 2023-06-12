Warner Bros. Pictures’ THE FLASH Speeds into 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX and Multisensory 4DX Theatres 

Photo Credits: Warner Bros. ("The Flash")

CJ 4DPLEX and Warner Bros. Pictures announced Monday that DC superhero movie The Flash will debut in both the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format and the multisensory 4DX experiential format.

Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, The Flash will release in North American theaters on June 16, and internationally beginning June 14.

CJ 4DPLEX’s ScreenX format offers an immersive cinematic experience by displaying exclusive sequences from the film across the panoramic 270-degree screens. The Flash will be available in over 359 ScreenX auditoriums worldwide.

CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX delivers a multisensory experience that incorporates on-screen visuals with synchronized motion seats and environmental-like effects. The Flash will be on over 788 4DX screens worldwide.

“We are thrilled to invite fans to travel at nearly the speed of light to witness The Flash unfold in our revolutionary ScreenX and 4DX theatres,” CJ 4DPLEX America’s CEO and President Don Savant said in a press release. “The combination of the film’s fast-paced action and our cinema technology will transport moviegoers into the world of The Flash like never before, delivering a truly unforgettable and immersive cinematic experience.”

“We’re thankful to have collaborated with Warner Bros. Pictures and director Andy Muschietti on another exhilarating, action-packed adventure in our premium formats, ScreenX and 4DX,” CJ 4DPLEX’s CEO Jongryul Kim added in the same press release. “We look forward to a strong summer at the box office with The Flash, as it’s one of the most highly anticipated films this year.”

The Flash tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at your local ScreenX and 4DX theaters.