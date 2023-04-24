The Global Numbers Behind AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’s Blockbuster Run

Image courtesy: 20th Century Studios

As the recipient of this year’s Comscore International Box Office Achievement Award, Avatar: The Way of Water adds another accolade to its impressive list of accomplishments. With over a decade between films, director James Cameron has delivered $301 million international and $435 million global debuts, which, as of press time, has grown to more than $2.28 billion globally. Of the current total, international markets represent 70.6 percent ($1.61B). For three consecutive weekends, the film remained the No. 1 non-local movie around the world, eventually becoming the highest-grossing film of all time in over 20 markets. Avatar: The Way of Water is now the third-highest-grossing film of all time globally, with director James Cameron now holding three of the top four spots on the list of top lifetime grosses worldwide.

Avatar: The Way of Water’s impressive visual landscape commanded strong box office in premium large formats. In panoramic ScreenX and multisensory 4DX theaters, Avatar: The Way of Water broke records earlier this year to become the highest-grossing release of all time for CJ 4DPLEX. The film has also become the biggest first-run Imax release ever, holding the record for the company’s biggest December global opening of all time, the highest-grossing Imax release of the year, and the third-highest-grossing Imax release of all time. The film also claimed the all-time top spot in more individual markets than any release in Imax history.

