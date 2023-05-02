THE GOD MAN to Premiere in Theaters Through Fathom Events

Courtesy of Fathom Events

Filmmaker Darren Wilson’s latest project, The God Man, is set to debut on the big screen for a special one-night-only event on June 6th through Fathom Events. Known for documentaries that explore the intersection of faith and spirituality, Wilson’s new film promises to be his most ambitious project yet. The God Man sees Wilson once again traveling the world in an attempt to capture God moving on film. For his latest film, Darren turns his attention to Jesus Christ. Through a series of dreams, chance encounters, and divine timing, Darren follows a spiritual rabbit trail that eventually leads to a remarkable conclusion about the nature and character of Jesus. The God Man is Wilson’s first film to hit the big screen and is the final film in his six-film saga.

Tickets for The God Man are now available for sale through the Fathom Events website and participating theaters. The film will be shown in select theaters across the country on June 6th. For more information, visit fathomevents.com

“With The God Man, I set out to try to make a Jesus film for a new generation,” said Wilson. “The world is becoming darker and more divided, depression is soaring, and for many people life simply has no meaning. But Jesus has always been the answer. And with this film, I wanted to try to show that Jesus is not church, He’s not religion. But He is the answer to everything.”