THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES One-Night-Only Fan Event in Select IMAX Theaters November 13th

Courtesy of Lionsgate. Photo Credit: Murray Close

IMAX and Lionsgate have announced an advance screening event for the upcoming release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. Fans in select cities across the U.S. can sign up for a free celebratory fan event at participating theaters for the latest film installment in the Hunger Games franchise. Live from the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Los Angeles on Monday, November 13th, the cast and filmmakers will gather to celebrate and launch the film while treating fans to exclusive content about the making of the popular film series, followed by an advance screening. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opens exclusively in theaters November 17th.

The event will be live streamed to 10 participating IMAX theaters in cities across the U.S., including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle. All cities will tune into the livestream and watch the screening timed to the special fan event in Los Angeles. This fan-first event allows moviegoers exclusive access to filmmakers, special behind-the-scenes content, and the opportunity to be among the first to see The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in IMAX. Attendees will also receive a commemorative mini poster.

For a list of participating theaters and for a chance to secure complimentary tickets, visit: http://www.lionsgatescreenings.com/THGBalladofSongbirdsandSnakes

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.