New Trailer: The Man of Steel Returns in James Gunn’s SUPERMAN Reboot

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

DC and Warner Bros. have dropped the teaser trailer for Superman, the first title under the direction of James Gunn and the new DC Studios leadership team of Gunn & Peter Safran, who serve as Co-CEOs. At CinemaCon 2024, Gunn promised to return to CinemaCon 2025 with an extended look at what he called “The Summer of Superman”.



Now audiences and fans are finally getting a look at what the new iteration of the man of steel will be like. The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent aka Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Superman lands in theaters and IMAX nationwide on July 11th, 2025, and internationally beginning July 9th 2025.