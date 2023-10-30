THE MARVELS Soars Into 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX and Multi-Sensory 4DX Theaters

Image courtesy: Disney.

CJ 4DPLEX announced that Marvel Studios’ upcoming film The Marvels will be showcased in both the visually immersive, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format and the multi-sensory 4DX experiential format starting on Friday, November 10.

CJ 4DPLEX joined forces with Marvel Studios, Disney, and director Nia DaCosta to orchestrate visuals that magnify the essence of pivotal moments within the action-packed film, exclusively available in the ScreenX format with dual-sided screens.

Audiences can also be transported into the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with over 790 4DX auditoriums playing The Marvels worldwide. 4DX includes over 21 sensory effects, including motion, water, lightning, and scents.

“The Marvels will take moviegoers on an exhilarating journey at Mach-3 speed alongside Captain Marvel in our unforgettable ScreenX and 4DX formats,” CJ 4DPLEX’s CEO Jongryul Kim said in a press release. “This highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel offers striking fight sequences and stunning visuals, and we are eager to share this electrifying film with audiences.”

“We are proud to have collaborated with Marvel Studios, Disney, and visionary director Nia DaCosta,” CJ 4DPLEX America’s CEO and President Don Savant said in the same press release. “Together, we’ve created immersive and heart-pounding cinematic presentations for our ScreenX and 4DX formats.”

The Marvels tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at any ScreenX or 4DX theater.

Watch the ScreenX trailer here: