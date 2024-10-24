The Press Room Collaborates with Zoë Bell for Stunt Legends Letterpress Poster to Benefit Will Rogers Foundation

Courtesy of The Press Room

The Press Room has announced the release of a new letterpress poster, curated by legendary stunt performer Zoë Bell. This eye-catching piece celebrates vintage movie advertisements from The Press Room collection featuring iconic, largely uncredited stunt performers from the golden age of cinema. Perfect for film buffs and art lovers alike, this limited-edition split fountain poster captures the spirit of adventure and the art of stunt performance.

Proceeds from the poster will be donated to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit that provides financial assistance and supportive counseling to those who work in theatrical exhibition, distribution, and vendors exclusive to either sector who are experiencing hardship due to illness, accident or underemployment.

The poster debuted at this year’s Fantastic Fest where Zoë Bell was on the jury. A limited edition of 75 posters, numbered and signed by Zoë Bell herself are available now at The Press Room gift shop.

“Apart from the marquee idols like Buster Keaton and Harold Lloyd who did their own stunts, the legion of artists and craftsmen who invented and executed this essential language of cinema have largely been invisible,” says Press Room founder Tim League. “It was an honor to work with a modern stunt legend Zoë Bell to highlight some of the most daring and fearless stunt performers of all time.”