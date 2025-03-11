The RAF Partners with Cineworld to Launch ‘Thrill Seekers’ Film Season

Courtesy of Cineworld

The Royal Air Force (RAF) and Cineworld have partnered to launch ‘Thrill Seekers,’ a thematically curated film screening series designed to captivate adventure-loving audiences. The partnership supports the RAF’s long-standing recruitment campaign ‘The Force Protecting Space’ alongside co-branded idents. The partnership will span three weeks beginning on March 12th across all Cineworld locations in the UK.



The ‘Thrill Seekers’ Film Season, is set to bring back some of the most iconic action films of all time to the big screen. The partnership was conceived and brokered by OmniGOV at MG OMD and Digital Cinema Media (DCM). Launching on March 12th, the curated film series will span three weeks, featuring nearly 300 exclusive film screenings across Cineworld’s entire estate. Each week, audiences will be treated to a different classic, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Inception, and John Wick. As part of the partnership, the RAF’s Hero 60” recruitment ad, ‘The Force Protecting Space’, will run in the Gold Spot premium position across all screenings. This will be accompanied by a co-branded ‘Thrill Seeker’ ident, integrating the RAF’s message of adventure, challenge and pushing boundaries into the ultimate action film experience.

To amplify the campaign’s reach, Cineworld will roll out a suite of co-branded marketing assets across social media, display, and CRM channels. Additionally, for the first time, Cineworld will introduce exclusive co-branded popcorn bags, available in cinemas throughout March as part of the high-impact promotional effort.

Wing Commander Tracey Broome at the RAF said, “We are delighted to partner with Cineworld in this groundbreaking series, which will showcase our Force Protecting Space recruitment ad alongside some truly legendary action movies. The Royal Air Force offers a wide range of exciting careers with the opportunity for adventure and we believe our ‘Thrill Seekers’ partnership reflects that.”

Tom Morgan, the AV account manager of OmniGOV, said, “Developing this innovative Partnership across the past 2 years has not only allowed us to bring back some of cinemas best films back to the big screen but also to use these films as a platform to drive strong engagement for our core 1634s audience.”

Jeremy Kolesar, the creative director of DCM Studios added, “Cinema is the ultimate immersive storytelling platform, making it the perfect space for brands like the RAF to engage audiences in a meaningful and memorable way. The Thrill Seekers film season is a fantastic example of innovative brand integration, and we’re proud to be part of this media-first partnership.”