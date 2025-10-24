The Royal Ballet Returns to U.S. Theaters from Fathom Entertainment with Productions of THE NUTCRACKER, ROMEO AND JULIET, GISELLE

Photo © 2023 Alice Pennefather for The Royal Ballet, courtesy Fathom Entertainment

Specialty distributor Fathom Entertainment and The Royal Ballet will be bringing three productions from The Royal Ballet’s 2025-26 cinema season to theaters nationwide: The Nutcracker (December 21 & 22, 2025), Romeo and Juliet (March 8 & 9, 2026), and Giselle (April 12 & 13, 2026). Tickets are now on sale at participating theaters.

The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker – December 21 & 22, 2025

The magician Herr Drosselmeyer is on a quest to save his nephew. Hans-Peter has been transformed into a Nutcracker doll by the wicked Queen of the Mice; the only way to break the spell is for the Nutcracker to defeat the Mouse King and find a girl to love and care for him. A flicker of hope comes to Drosselmeyer in the form of the young Clara, whom Drosselmeyer meets at the Stahlbaum’s Christmas party. With a swish of Drosselmeyer’s cape and a little bit of magic, a cosy festive gathering turns into a marvellous adventure.

Runtime: 120 minutes, 1 interval

Rating: All ages

The Royal Ballet: Romeo and Juliet – March 8 & 9, 2026

The Capulets and Montagues are sworn enemies. Yet it is love at first sight for Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet when they meet each other at the Capulet ball, into which Romeo has snuck. The two fall in love and they profess their devotion to each other at Juliet’s balcony. They secretly get married. The stakes are raised for the young couple when Romeo avenges the death of his friend Mercutio who has been killed by Tybalt, Juliet’s cousin. For this, Romeo is exiled from Verona. Meanwhile, Juliet’s parents are forcing her to marry another suitor. In order to be together, Romeo and Juliet must risk it all.

Runtime: 156 minutes, 2 intervals

Rating: PG-13

The Royal Ballet: Giselle – April 12 & 13, 2026

The world turns upside down for the peasant girl Giselle when she discovers her lover Albrecht is actually a nobleman promised to another. In despair, she kills herself. Her spirit joins the Wilis, the vengeful ghosts of women who have been jilted and die before their wedding day. The Wilis are hell-bent on killing any man who crosses their path in a dance to the death. Wracked with guilt, Albrecht visits Giselle’s grave, where he must face the Wilis – and Giselle’s ghost. Will he survive?

Runtime: 138 minutes, 1 interval with 2 features

Rating: PG