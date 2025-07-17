The Walt Disney Studios’ LILO & STITCH Becomes First MPA Title of 2025 to Reach $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

(L-R) Sydney Agudong as Nani, Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Stitch in Disney’s live-action LILO & STITCH. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Walt Disney Studios’ Lilo & Stitch has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office ($416.2M domestic, $584.8M international), becoming the first Motion Picture Association (MPA) title of 2025 to reach the milestone and cementing its status as the #1 MPA release of the year globally and internationally. The Walt Disney Studios has released four billion-dollar films in the past 13 months alone—Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, Walt Disney Animation’s Moana 2, Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, and Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2.

Domestically, Lilo & Stitch opened May 23rd to a record-breaking $183M in four days, setting the biggest Memorial Day weekend debut in history. It is one of only two films this year to surpass $400M at the domestic box office. Internationally, Lilo & Stitch stands as the #1 MPA international release of 2025 to date. It’s the highest-grossing Disney live-action film of all time in Mexico and is already the highest-grossing film of 2025 across a range of key international markets in Europe (France, Italy, Spain) and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), in addition to several smaller markets.

Lilo & Stitch is currently playing in theaters worldwide, and a sequel is now in development. The new live-action film’s box office success has reignited global interest in the franchise, driving record viewership of the original animated classic and related content on Disney+, which have been viewed more than 640 million hours on the platform globally.

Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman said, “We knew there was a lot of love for Lilo & Stitch with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we’re proud of how this new film has connected with people. I’m thankful to our filmmakers, our cast, and all on our studio team who have made this film such a success, and we look forward to more adventures with these characters ahead.”