Theater Toolkit Announces New Websites for Movie Bowl Grille and Cinema 1 Plus

Courtesy of Desert Lab Studio

Movie Bowl Grille and Cinema 1 Plus have each announced the launch of new websites created in collaboration with Desert Lab Studio’s Theater Toolkit; a solution that includes website development, ticketing systems, and audience engagement tools.

An entertainment destination with three locations, Movie Bowl Grille is now equipped with a comprehensive web solution that integrates bowling, arcade, food and beverage sales, event booking, axe throwing, and cinema ticketing. Customers can now conveniently book bowling lanes, find attractions, or book cinema tickets. The site also allows for party and event booking, where customers can book an event/party directly with Movie Bowl Grille and include attractions like bowling and axe throwing. moviebowlgrille.com

“The launch of our new website is a testament to our dedication to providing top-tier entertainment experiences,” said Emily Bell, the director of marketing for Movie Bowl Grille. “We believe this website will not only streamline our services but also allow our customers to engage more deeply with our brand. We are grateful to Theater Toolkit for their expertise in making this vision a reality while consistently providing us with superior customer service from start to finish. We feel confident that choosing Theater Toolkit was the best choice for a new website partner and look forward to the continued partnership with them.”

In addition to a revamped website, Cinema 1 Plus has also announced the introduction of an improved mobile app. The entire process took just over 3 weeks to complete, with Theater Toolkit working quickly and efficiently to create a user-centric experience that simplified the process of purchasing tickets, selecting seats, and enjoying the added benefits of the Cinema 1 Plus loyalty program. cinema1plus.com

“This website and mobile app represent a significant step forward in our commitment to providing the best movie-going experience possible,” said Karl Mittler of Cinema 1 Plus. “We are excited to offer our loyal patrons an easier way to enjoy the magic of the big screen and to access exclusive benefits through this easy-to-use web and mobile app experience. Working with Theater Toolkit has been effortless, and they far exceeded my expectations by delivering a high-quality product in a short window of time. I’m excited to see how this helps my business during the upcoming Holiday movie season.”