This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: A History of MAD MAX at the Movies [Presented by Screenvision Media]

On this week’s episode of The Boxoffice Podcast, sponsored by Screenvision Media, Daniel Loria and Romeo Duchene share the latest box office forecast, including predictions for family film If, out this weekend. In the feature segment, Russ Fischer joins Daniel for a Mad Max film history review in line with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s upcoming release.

Episode Resources:

Weekend Box Office Preview: IF Looks to Welcome Family Audiences Back to the Movies

Weekend Box Office: APES Strong with $129M Global Debut

