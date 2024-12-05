This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: A New Thanksgiving Record [Brought to you by One Ultra Screens]

Courtesy of Disney, Universal, and Paramount

In this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, brought to you by One Ultra Screens, co-hosts Daniel Loria and Chad Kennerk discuss the highest-earning Thanksgiving weekend frame of all time, driven by Disney’s Moana 2, Universal’s Wicked, and Paramount’s Gladiator II. Exhibitors including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark all reported record-breaking holiday weekends. In the feature segment, Daniel speaks to Ernesto Acevedo-Muñoz, a professor of cinema studies at the University of Colorado Boulder, about the evolution of Broadway adaptations, highlighting the rise and fall of the Hollywood musical and the recent success of Wicked, the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation of all-time.

