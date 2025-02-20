This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Agile Ticketing Solutions’ Director of Strategic Marketing Shane Burkett [Brought to you by Agile Ticketing Solutions]

Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2024 MARVEL.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletters to be notified of our latest updates in pre-release tracking, box office analysis, and industry news.

In this episode of the Boxoffice podcast, brought to you by Agile Ticketing Solutions, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Chad Kennerk discuss the latest in theatrical exhibition, including the opening weekend of Captain America: Brave New World. Then Rebecca is joined by Agile Ticketing Solutions Director Strategic Marketing Shane Burkett in the sponsored feature segment to discuss the company’s role in enhancing cinema experiences through data-driven insights.



Give us your feedback on our podcast by accessing this survey: https://forms.gle/CcuvaXCEpgPLQ6d18

The Boxoffice Podcast is your #1 resource for news and analysis about movies and the movie business. We’ll be your guide through these evolving and sometimes disruptive times. While breaking down film headlines, exploring box office results, and chatting with studio & cinema executives, we’ll discuss all aspects of movies and entertainment. By movie lovers for movie lovers!