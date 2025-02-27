This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Amazon MGM Studios Announces Joint Venture for JAMES BOND Rights [Presented by BOOST by Boxoffice]

Courtesy of Amazon

In this episode of the Boxoffice podcast, presented by BOOST by Boxoffice, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, Russ Fischer, and Chad Kennerk discuss the upcoming 97th Oscars ceremony and the news that Amazon MGM Studios will take the creative reins of the James Bond franchise moving forward. Then Daniel is joined in the feature segment by Michelle Villegas, the Vice President of Customer Success at the Boxoffice Company, for the first installment in the new feature interview series Attract, Retain and Engage with Boost by Boxoffice. They discuss the importance of both marketing and technology in the customer experience with Jimena Pardo, the Marketing Director of Cinépolis USA.

Amazon MGM Studios, Michael G. Wilson, and Barbara Broccoli recently announced that they have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights, and those parties will remain co-owners of the franchise. Under the terms of the new venture, Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative control of the James Bond franchise following closing of the transaction. In 2022, Amazon acquired MGM, including a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows. Since the MGM acquisition, Amazon has held rights to distribute all of the James Bond films, and as a result of this transaction will have creative control over future productions.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” said Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,” said Michael G. Wilson.

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects,” commented Barbara Broccoli.

