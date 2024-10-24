This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Angel Studios Head of Theatrical Distribution Brandon Purdie [Brought to you by Angel Studios]

In this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, brought to you by Angel Studios, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Chad Kennerk discuss the recent performance of Smile 2 and preview the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance. In the feature segment, Daniel is joined by Angel Studios’ Executive Vice President and Global Head of Theatrical Distribution, Brandon Purdie, to review the 2025 slate. Upcoming releases include Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin., a historical thriller about Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s resistance in WWII (Nov 22), and Homestead, an action film about life on an elaborate compound amidst an atomic bomb crisis (Dec 20). Angel Studios’ diverse content is driven by the Angel Guild, a community of 375,000 voters who influence film selection and production.

