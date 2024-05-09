This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: KINGDOM OF THE PLANET OF THE APES Preview | Engaging Young Audiences with Rutgers Cinema’s Alex Delvecchio

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

In this week’s episode of The Boxoffice Podcast, Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Chad Kennerk recap the weekend performance of The Fall Guy and the 25th Anniversary re-release of Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace. In the Boxoffice Pro weekend forecast segment, guest analyst Jeremy Wooster of The Wrap discusses 20th Century Studios’ upcoming release Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Then Rebecca chats with Alex DelVecchio, the general manager of Rutgers Cinema about his insights on the viewing habits of younger audiences.

Episode Resources:

Weekend Box Office Preview: APES Will Conquer the Market

All Hail the King: PLANET OF THE APES Returns to the Big Screen

Weekend Box Office: THE FALL GUY Falls Flat, PHANTOM MENACE Storms Back to Theaters

The Biggest Movies Coming to Theaters in May 2024



The Boxoffice Podcast is your #1 resource for news and analysis about movies and the movie business. We’ll be your guide through these evolving and sometimes disruptive times. While breaking down film headlines, exploring box office results, and chatting with studio & cinema executives, we’ll discuss all aspects of movies and entertainment. By movie lovers for movie lovers!