This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: April Box Office Hot Streak Continues | Arts Alliance Media CCO David Ong [Brought to you by Arts Alliance Media]

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletters to be notified of our latest updates in pre-release tracking, box office analysis, and industry news.

This week on the Boxoffice podcast, brought to you by Arts Alliance Media, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Chad Kennerk discuss the latest news in theatrical exhibition, including The Cinema Foundation’s Sneak Peek Showcase, Warner Bros.’ Sinners, A24’s The Legend of Ochi and upcoming Friendship. They also highlight the announcement of Star Wars: Starfighter in May 2027 and this weekend’s release of Sony Pictures/Screen Gems’ Until Dawn, which offered a $5,000 grand prize in a dusk to dawn screening competition. In the feature segment, Rebecca speaks to David Ong, the Chief Commercial Officer at Arts Alliance Media (AAM).

Give us your feedback on our podcast by accessing this survey: https://forms.gle/CcuvaXCEpgPLQ6d18

The Boxoffice Podcast is your #1 resource for news and analysis about movies and the movie business. We’ll be your guide through these evolving and sometimes disruptive times. While breaking down film headlines, exploring box office results, and chatting with studio & cinema executives, we’ll discuss all aspects of movies and entertainment. By movie lovers for movie lovers!