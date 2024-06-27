This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: CineEurope 2024 Recap [Brought to you by TAPOS and Cinity]

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

In the last episode of our three-part CineEurope podcast series, Daniel Loria and Romeo Duchene review Inside Out 2’s strong sophomore frame and look ahead at the box office potential of A Quiet Place: Day One and Horizon: An American Saga. In our sponsored segment, Jack Kline, the executive consultant for CINITY and former CEO for Christie, discusses the latest PLF innovations. Then in our feature interview, Daniel is joined by Julien Marcel, CEO of The Boxoffice Company, to go over the highlights of this year’s CineEurope.

