This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Cinema First’s Director of Marketing and Partnerships Sharon Reid

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletters to be notified of our latest updates in pre-release tracking, box office analysis, and industry news.

In this episode of the Boxoffice podcast, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle and Chad Kennerk discuss the latest box office and exhibition news, including this week’s announcement that the National Association of Theatre Owners has rebranded as Cinema United. In the second UKCA edition of the Boxoffice Podcast, Sharon Reid, the director of marketing and partnerships at Cinema First, joins Daniel in the feature segment to discuss the organization’s role in promoting UK cinema attendance.

Give us your feedback on our podcast by accessing this survey: https://forms.gle/CcuvaXCEpgPLQ6d18

The Boxoffice Podcast is your #1 resource for news and analysis about movies and the movie business. We’ll be your guide through these evolving and sometimes disruptive times. While breaking down film headlines, exploring box office results, and chatting with studio & cinema executives, we’ll discuss all aspects of movies and entertainment. By movie lovers for movie lovers!