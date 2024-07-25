This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE | CineShow Preview 2024

Courtesy of Disney/Marvel

In this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Russ Fischer are joined by special guest Albert Lawrence to discuss the opening weekend for Deadpool & Wolverine, which is poised to have the largest opening weekend for an R-rated film of all time. In the feature segment, Pahle speaks with Diane Feffer and Joel Davis of TOMA (Theatre Owners of Middle America) on the upcoming trade show CinéShow, taking place August 26-28.

Episode Resources:

