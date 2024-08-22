This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt [Brought to you by Fathom Events]

Courtesy of Fathom Events

In this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, brought to you by Fathom Events, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Chad Kennerk discuss the success of Fathom Events’ 3D re-release of Coraline, which earned $12.5M over the weekend, surpassing last year’s Fathom Events repertory release record. The team also reviews Alien: Romulus, which had a $42M opening weekend, slightly below expectations. Then in the feature segment, Rebecca speaks with Ray Nutt, the CEO of Fathom Events, to discuss event cinema, focusing on Fathom Events’ diverse content offerings, strategic partnerships, and audience engagement.

