This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: IND/Ex Preview [Presented by Spotlight Cinema Networks & Agile Ticketing Solutions]

On this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Romeo Duchenne, and Rebecca Pahle discuss the weekend ahead for cinemas—with Bad Boys: Ride or Die and The Watchers hitting theaters—and the month ahead for specialty releases. In the feature segment, Pahle speaks with Kate Markham of Art House Convergence, Barbara Twist of Film Festival Alliance, and Spotlight Cinema Networks CEO Jerry Rakfeldt about the upcoming IND/EX conference, which will see the independent film community gather in Chicago from June 25-28 to discuss, share, and connect.

