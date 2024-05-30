This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: June Movie Preview [Presented by Screenvision Media]

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

On this week’s episode of The Boxoffice Podcast, Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Chad Kennerk are joined by Jason Guerrasio to recap the lackluster Memorial Day Weekend box office performances of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie. The June movie preview tracks upcoming titles such as Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2, and Horizon: An American Saga. Then Jason shares insights on the impact and future of theatrical subscription programs.

Episode Resources:

Weekend Box Office Preview: GARFIELD Poised to Overtake FURIOSA in Battle of the Holdovers

Weekend Box Office: FURIOSA Finishes First Over Lackluster Memorial Day Weekend

