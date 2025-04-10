This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: MINECRAFT Ignites the Box Office | CinemaCon Debrief with Greg Marcus [Brought to you by Arts Alliance Media]

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

This week on the Boxoffice podcast, brought to you by Arts Alliance Media, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Chad Kennerk discuss the impact of A Minecraft Movie’s $163M domestic opening, boosting the March box office to nearly $400M, and the movie’s $313M global launch. The Cinema Foundation’s @ the Movies initiative ‘Sneak Peek Showcase’ will preview upcoming films to audiences nationwide on April 22nd and 24th, with $3 tickets supporting industry charities. In the feature segment, Daniel speaks to Marcus Corporation CEO Greg Marcus, to discuss the major topics of CinemaCon 2025, including the push for a minimum 45-day film exclusivity window.

