This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Omniplex Cinemas’ Paul John Anderson [Presented by BOOST by Boxoffice]

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning courtesy of Paramount Pictures and Skydance, Final Destination Bloodlines courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletters to be notified of our latest updates in pre-release tracking, box office analysis, and industry news.

This week on the Boxoffice podcast, brought to you by BOOST by Boxoffice, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, Russ Fischer, and Chad Kennerk discuss the ongoing proposals to bring more productions back to America and upcoming May releases like Final Destination Bloodlines (5/16) and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (5/23). Then in the feature segment, Daniel is joined by Paul John Anderson, the director of Omniplex Cinema Group, to discuss the growth and evolution of the Ireland-based cinema chain, which has been owned by the Anderson family for three generations.

Give us your feedback on our podcast by accessing this survey: https://forms.gle/CcuvaXCEpgPLQ6d18

The Boxoffice Podcast is your #1 resource for news and analysis about movies and the movie business. We’ll be your guide through these evolving and sometimes disruptive times. While breaking down film headlines, exploring box office results, and chatting with studio & cinema executives, we’ll discuss all aspects of movies and entertainment. By movie lovers for movie lovers!

