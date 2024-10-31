This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Horror Movies of the Last Decade

Image courtesy Warner Bros.

In this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, brought to you by Angel Studios, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Chad Kennerk countdown the top 10 highest-grossing horror films of the last 10 years, adding some personal favorites and culturally significant horror titles beyond those on the list.

1. It

Warner Bros. | 9/8/17

Domestic Opening: $123.4M

Domestic Total: $327.4M

2. It Chapter Two

Warner Bros. | 9/6/19

Domestic Opening: $91M

Domestic Total: $211.5M

3. A Quiet Place

Paramount Pictures | 4/6/18

Domestic Opening: $50M

Domestic Total: $188M

4. Get Out

Universal Pictures | 2/24/17

Domestic Opening: $33.3M

Domestic Total: $176M

5. Us

Universal Pictures | 3/22/19

Domestic Opening: $71.1M

Domestic Total: $175M

6. A Quiet Place Part II

Paramount Pictures | 5/28/21

Domestic Opening: $47M

Domestic Total: $160M

7. Halloween

Universal Pictures | 10/19/18

Domestic Opening: $76.2M

Domestic Total: $159.3M

8. A Quiet Place: Day One

Paramount Pictures | 6/28/24

Domestic Opening: $52M

Domestic Total: $138.9M

9. Split

Universal Pictures | 1/20/17

Domestic Opening: $40M

Domestic Total: $138.2M

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s

Universal Pictures | 10/27/23

Domestic Opening: $80M

Domestic Total: $137M