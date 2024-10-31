This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Horror Movies of the Last Decade

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletters to be notified of our latest updates in pre-release tracking, box office analysis, and industry news.
In this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, brought to you by Angel Studios, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, and Chad Kennerk countdown the top 10 highest-grossing horror films of the last 10 years, adding some personal favorites and culturally significant horror titles beyond those on the list.
1. It
Warner Bros. | 9/8/17
Domestic Opening: $123.4M
Domestic Total: $327.4M
2. It Chapter Two
Warner Bros. | 9/6/19
Domestic Opening: $91M
Domestic Total: $211.5M
3. A Quiet Place
Paramount Pictures | 4/6/18
Domestic Opening: $50M
Domestic Total: $188M
4. Get Out
Universal Pictures | 2/24/17
Domestic Opening: $33.3M
Domestic Total: $176M
5. Us
Universal Pictures | 3/22/19
Domestic Opening: $71.1M
Domestic Total: $175M
6. A Quiet Place Part II
Paramount Pictures | 5/28/21
Domestic Opening: $47M
Domestic Total: $160M
7. Halloween
Universal Pictures | 10/19/18
Domestic Opening: $76.2M
Domestic Total: $159.3M
8. A Quiet Place: Day One
Paramount Pictures | 6/28/24
Domestic Opening: $52M
Domestic Total: $138.9M
9. Split
Universal Pictures | 1/20/17
Domestic Opening: $40M
Domestic Total: $138.2M
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s
Universal Pictures | 10/27/23
Domestic Opening: $80M
Domestic Total: $137M
