This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: TRANSFORMERS ONE Gears Up for Opening Weekend

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

In this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, co-hosts Rebecca Pahle and Chad Kennerk recap the second frame of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and solid international holds. Speak No Evil debuted in second place and the documentary Am I Racist? surprised in fourth place. The pair also discuss the upcoming weekend, including the projections for Transformers One and Never Let Go, as well as upcoming event cinema releases such as Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story and Nosferatu with Radiohead, a Silents Synced film.

