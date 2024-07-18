This Week on the Boxoffice Podcast: Will TWISTERS Take PLF by Storm? | Sébastien Mailhot on Immersive Seating Technology [Brought to you by D-BOX]

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

In this week’s episode of the Boxoffice Podcast, brought to you by D-BOX, co-hosts Daniel Loria, Rebecca Pahle, Russ Fischer, and Chad Kennerk recap the opening weekend success of Neon’s horror title Longlegs and look ahead to this weekend’s release of Universal Pictures’ Twisters. In the sponsored feature segment, Daniel talks to Sébastien Mailhot, the president and CEO of D-BOX, about the current state of immersive seating technology in the film industry, with a focus on D-Box’s leading role in haptic technology across multiple business sectors, as well as the potential for immersive technologies such as Sim Racing, to create commercial growth and new revenue streams.

