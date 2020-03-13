Thursday Night Box Office Report: Bloodshot ($1.2M), I Still Believe ($780K), and The Hunt ($435K) Open

Friday Update: Sony reports this morning that Bloodshot earned $1.2 million from last night’s opening domestic shows. Previews began at 5pm in 2,631 locations. For comparison purposes, the Vin Diesel comic book adaptation landed just behind Hellboy‘s $1.38 million start one year ago and on par with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage ($1.2 million) three years ago.
Lionsgate’s I Still Believe posted $780K in pre-Friday earnings. That includes $100K from Wednesday night’s IMAX screenings at 283 locations, plus another $680K from 2,600 locations on Thursday night. Early results are comparable to Five Feet Apart‘s $715K Thursday launch this weekend last year, while trailing the $1.3 million previews of I Can Only Imagine.
Meanwhile, The Hunt earned $435K from shows starting at 7pm in 2,200 locations yesterday. That figure is in line with Hell Fest ($435K) while trailing Truth or Dare ($750K), the latter of which also opened on Friday the 13th in April 2018.
For the weekend overall, Disney / Pixar’s Onward remains expected to stay on top.
We’ll continue to update this post on Saturday with further analysis and ongoing observations of COVID-19’s impact on North America should one present itself in the wake of this week’s news. For more coverage on what to expect this weekend, check out our previous weekend forecast.
