Thursday Night: Dark Phoenix Fires Up $5.0M; Secret Life of Pets 2 Takes In $2.3M

Friday Update: Disney reports this morning that Fox’s X-Men finale, Dark Phoenix, earned an estimated $5.0 million from last night’s first showings beginning at 7pm — plus IMAX fan events at 6pm. That lands generally around pre-release expectations, coming in 39 percent below X-Men: Apocalypse‘s $8.2 million Thursday night start three years ago as part of Memorial Day weekend. It also registered 47 percent behind Logan‘s $9.5 million start in March 2017.

Based on last night’s performance, we’re expecting an opening weekend in the range of $40 – 50 million.

Meanwhile, The Secret Life of Pets 2 earned a solid $2.3 million from shows beginning at 6pm last night. That, too, was down from its predecessor by a 57 percent clip and 44 percent below Despicable Me 3‘s $4.1 million. However, it came in ahead of The Grinch‘s $2.2 million by 5 percent.

Read more of our analysis on the weekend ahead in our earlier forecast here.

Continued updates to follow throughout the weekend…