Thursday Night Report: Hellboy Fires Up $1.38M Start; Little Earns $735K; After Scores $550K; Missing Link Finds $230K

Friday Update: Lionsgate reports this morning that Hellboy earned an estimated $1.38 million from Thursday night shows at an estimated 2,700 locations. That registers 38 percent ahead of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter‘s $1.0 million start in January 2017, while coming in 23 percent behind Ghost In the Shell‘s $1.8 million kickoff in late March of the same year.

Meanwhile, Universal’s Little is off to a fair start with $735K earned from shows beginning at 7pm in 2,200 locations last night. That’s 26.5 percent off I Feel Pretty‘s $1.0 million start last April, although comps for original comedies are even less reliable than those of trend-heavy franchise pics.

Meanwhile, After banked $550K last night, while Missing Link reportedly took in $230K.

More updates throughout the weekend, and be sure to check out our earlier Weekend Forecast.