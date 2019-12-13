Thursday Night: Jumanji: The Next Level Reloads with $4.7M; Black Christmas Slashes Up $230K

Friday Report: Sony / Columbia’s Jumanji: The Next Level scored $4.7 million from Thursday’s opening at 4pm in 3,778 locations. That’s a strong start for the anticipated sequel not just with regard to the weekend, but its holiday run ahead.

By comparison, Next Level exceeded the $3.5 million earned by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on this same weekend one year ago. That film started one hour later in the day at 5pm in 3,321 theaters (and its figure didn’t include sneak preview grosses from the week prior).

Sony continues to project around $35 million for the weekend, but our current projections stand in the $40 – 50 million range.

Meanwhile, Black Christmas bowed to $230K last night from 2,100 locations. That seems like a modest start compared to Krampus‘ $640K Thursday opening four Decembers ago, but Friday the 13th today is likely skewing teen and young adult attendance more toward Friday evening.

Warner Bros. did not hold Thursday night screenings for Richard Jewell.

More updates to come.