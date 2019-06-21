Thursday Night: Toy Story 4 Corrals $12M Start for Second Highest Animated Start Ever; Child’s Play Slashes Up $1.65M

Friday Morning Update: Disney reports this morning that Toy Story 4 kicked off with an excellent $12 million start Thursday night, including shows that began with 5pm fan events and 6pm general screenings. That claims the second highest Thursday opening of all-time for an animated movie, topping the $9.2 million of Finding Dory three summers ago, while coming in behind last year’s Incredibles 2 ($18.5 million) — the standing record for an animated film. Those two films opened to $182.7 million and $135.1 million domestic weekends, respectively.

The Child’s Play remake is off to a strong start in its own right with an estimated $1.65 million from last night’s first shows. That bests Ma‘s $1.4 million kick-off a few weeks ago, while registering 28 percent behind Pet Sematary‘s $2.3 million start earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Anna took in a reported $325K from an estimated 1,700 locations last night — half the amount of Miss Bala ($650K) earlier this year and 17 percent lower than 2016’s Mechanic: Resurrection ($390K).

Read our earlier weekend forecast in this report. More updates to follow throughout the weekend.