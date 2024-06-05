Tickets for NBC Television Network’s Live Daytime Coverage of 2024 Paris Olympics In AMC Theatres Now on Sale

Tickets are now available on Fandango for NBC television network’s daytime coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics in AMC Theatres throughout the United States, from July 27-August 11.

Starting the day after the Opening Ceremony, select daytime hours of NBCUniversal’s live coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics on NBC will be shown in 160 AMC locations nationwide. This historical first will allow fans to gather with friends and family to experience the competitions, stories, moments, and emotions of the Olympics on the big screen.

According to Fandango’s 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study of over 6,000 moviegoers, in addition to big screen movies fans are interested in viewing alternative content in theaters. 70 percent of all parents surveyed said they would be interested in experiencing sporting events, such as the Olympics, on the big screen.