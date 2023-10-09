Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake, NEXUS Partners Announce Plans to Bring T-Squared Social to “The Home of Golf” in St. Andrews, Scotland

T-Squared Social

NEXUS Luxury Collection and its shareholders Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake announced plans Monday to open its second T-Squared Social, a premium sports and entertainment gastro pub, in the New Picture House Cinema on North Street in St. Andrews, Scotland, located just three minutes from the famous Old Course.

The new T-Squared Social will be located within the New Picture House built over 90 years ago by local businessmen. After undergoing extensive renovations to support its new offerings, T-Squared Social will maintain one of the movie screen theaters for watching theatrical films, live-to-cinema events, and marquee TV programming.

T-Squared Social merges elevated cuisine and craft cocktails with state-of-the-art Full Swing simulators for golf and other interactive gameplay, duckpin bowling, darts, and premium sports-watching with large format televisions.

T-Squared Social (an homage to the “T’s” in Tiger and Timberlake) recently opened its first venue in the heart of New York City and looks to St. Andrews – “The Home of Golf” – to debut the second location, catering to both locals and visitors to the town.

Both Woods and Timberlake are no strangers to St. Andrews. “I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments here at St. Andrews,” Woods said in a press release. “We all wanted to bring our T-Squared Social concept to St. Andrews to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St. Andrews and for visitors alike.”

“I’ve come to St. Andrews many times to play golf, including to compete in The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship,” Timberlake added in the same press release. “I’m honored to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here. Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it’s a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort.”

Personal touches from Woods and Timberlake will permeate the space, including large-format glossy photographs of Woods on the golf course and Timberlake in concert adorning the walls; customized golf bags inscribed with their names; and a selection of branded-merchandise and coasters etched with their signatures.

T-Squared Social is owned by NEXUS Luxury Collection, 8AM Golf, Tiger Woods, and Justin Timberlake. Retained property advisor Savills represented them with the St. Andrews transaction, with the seller represented by Entertainment Solution Services.