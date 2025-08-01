Tim Burton’s BATMAN and BATMAN RETURNS Return to Theaters Exclusively at Dolby Cinema

Photo courtesy Dolby

Today Dolby and Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group announced that Tim Burton’s landmark superhero films Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) will be brought back for a special one-night engagement on August 25 in Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos sound. The films will be screened exclusively at over 160 Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres locations in the US. Tickets go on sale today.

“I hadn’t watched these films since I made them, and seeing them again with this level of clarity, beauty, color, and sound felt really new and exciting,” said filmmaker Tim Burton. “Dolby Atmos and Vision brought it all to life in a fresh way.”

“Batman and Batman Returns remain seminal films in the history of the Super Hero genre,” said Michelle Maddalena, Vice President of Global Content and Industry Relations. “The new presentation of these films in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos honors Tim Burton’s bold creativity while showcasing how far audio and image technology have evolved.”

“Tim Burton’s acclaimed Batman films deliver a dark, iconic vision of Gotham City that continues to influence the modern Super Hero genre today,” said Jeff Goldstein, President of Global Distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures. “With their advancements over the past decades, Dolby now transforms these beloved classics into completely new cinematic experiences through Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering unprecedented visual and audio fidelity.”