Timewaying Sets New Benchmark with 16 DCI-Certified Cinema Screens

Courtesy of HeyLED

Timewaying has expanded its HeyLED cinema screen lineup to offer DCI-certified LED display solutions from 4 meters to 22 meters. Screen options are tailored for everything from boutique VIP rooms to premium large-format auditoriums. The updated HeyLED portfolio includes 4m–6m screens aimed at private and boutique cinemas, which feature 4K HDR visuals; 7m–13m screens optimized for mainstream commercial theaters; and 14m–22m screens built for a high-impact, premium large format experience.

Timewaying’s latest perforated LED screen exceeds the market norm with up to 20% open area, ensuring a natural sound transmission. Its flexible curvature capability adapts to irregular auditorium shapes, optimizing the viewing angles for every seat. These screens are engineered with lightweight cabinets and an advanced module perforation design for efficient heat dissipation, allowing for easy installation and transport.

In partnership with Southern University of Science and Technology(SUSTech), Timewaying is developing AI-driven 3D content modeling tailored for large screens. This ongoing innovation aims to unlock new applications—such as concerts, sports broadcasts, and immersive exhibitions—and build an integrated ecosystem where advanced hardware and AI-powered content services empower cinemas to create versatile platforms.

Looking forward, Timewaying says it remains committed to expanding its full-size HeyLED screen matrix and leading the development of AI-generated content (AIGC) applications, equipping cinemas with solutions for sustainable growth and audience engagement.