Timewaying Unveils DCI HDR-Certified 6m 4K HeyLED Cinema Screen at CineEurope 2025

Courtesy HeyLED

Timewaying Technology Co., Ltd., a leader in digital cinema solutions, is set to debut its latest breakthrough at CineEurope 2025: the HeyLED 6-meter 4K cinema screen, now officially certified under the DCI HDR Direct View standard.

This certification not only highlights the screen’s performance but also confirms its full compliance with Hollywood’s most advanced requirements for HDR playback. As the most advanced product in the HeyLED lineup to date, the new 6m screen delivers true High Dynamic Range (HDR) cinema—with contrast, clarity, and color fidelity that bring filmmakers’ visions to life.

While LED technology is widely known for its impressive brightness—often seen in outdoor billboards and stadium displays exceeding 5,000 nits—cinema demands something different. It’s not just about being bright. It’s about precision, contrast, and fidelity to the filmmaker’s vision.

To adapt LED for the cinema environment, HeyLED reimagined its system architecture. The result is a display platform that delivers deep blacks, brilliant highlights, and incredibly fine image gradations, all powered by grayscale control circuits and calibration software. This enables HeyLED to fully support the new High Dynamic Range (HDR) format for cinema, which was formally standardized by Hollywood in 2023 through the DCI CTP 1.4 HDR specification. Their six-meter screen is among the first in the world to meet this standard, meaning it can faithfully reproduce HDR content exactly as intended by directors.

HeyLED is also preparing its 4-meter and 5-meter 4K LED screens for DCI HDR certification, rounding out a complete family of direct-view cinema displays. Designed for boutique cinemas, luxury screening rooms, and private theaters, these screens combine compact form factors with uncompromising image quality.

Key Features:

DCI CTP 1.4 HDR Certified (6m screen): Supports HDR content with 300-nit peak brightness and 60,000:1 contrast ratio

4K Resolution on all models (4m, 5m, 6m): Delivers ultra-sharp detail without visible pixels

100% DCI-P3 Color Coverage, with frame rate support up to 120Hz in 2D

Modular, Front-Serviceable Design for streamlined installation and maintenance

Alternative Content: Supports 4K 120Hz input for gaming, e-sports, or multi-use entertainment environments

Visit HeyLED Expromo at CineEurope 2025 booth 106 (June 16–19, Barcelona) and experience firsthand how certified HDR LED technology is redefining what’s possible in cinema.