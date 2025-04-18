Title, Release Date Set for New Theatrical STAR WARS Installment

At Star Wars Celebration in Japan, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni announced a new theatrical Star Wars film, set to open exclusively in theaters on May 28, 2027.

Titled Star Wars: Starfighter, the film will be directed by Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) and star Ryan Gosling (Barbie). Disney describes the film as a stand-alone entry in the Star Wars universe that takes place roughly five years after Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker and centers on new characters.

Starfighter will be the second Star Wars film to hit theaters following the closing of the sequel trilogy (ie Episodes VII – IX) with the aforementioned Rise of Skywalker ($177.3M domestic opening, $515.2M domestic total); the first is The Mandalorian & Grogu, set for release on May 22, 2026. As a standalone film, Starfighter joins 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($155M domestic opening, $533.5M domestic total) and 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story ($84.4M domestic opening, $213.7M domestic total).

Starfighter is one of three tentpoles currently slated for May 2027; one, an untitled event film from Warner Bros., comes out on May 21, and Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars opens the month on May 7.