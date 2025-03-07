Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPLEX Present K-Pop Concert Film SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR IN CINEMAS

Photo courtesy CJ 4DPLEX, Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing and CJ 4DPLEX are partnering to bring the energy of Seventeen’s [Right Here] World Tour to cinemas worldwide with K-pop concert film Seventeen [Right Here] World Tour in Cinemas, which will be available in standard and select premium formats.

Attendees of this special event will relive the tour’s Goyang, South Korea kickoff concert when screenings begin worldwide on April 2. The concert film features the full setlist, including a special concert version of “Fear” and exclusive live performances of “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled)” and “Ash.” The film also showcases a relay of their biggest title tracks.

Tickets are on sale beginning Wednesday, March 12 at www.svtrighthereincinemas.com. Audiences can choose from standard 2D screenings or premium formats, including ScreenX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX in select locations.

CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, Marc Allenby, said, “Seventeen have proved themselves to be at the very forefront of the K-pop genre and have demonstrated the depth and passion of their worldwide fanbase across many successful previous cinema events. We look forward to offering an unparalleled experience of their latest Right Here tour on the big screen, bringing fans together in cinemas across the globe from April 2.”

Jun Bang, Chief Content Officer at CJ 4DPLEX, said, “With Seventeen’s third cinematic release, we continue to explore new ways to bring the scale and energy of live performances into theaters. Each project has offered something different, and [Right Here] World Tour in Cinemas delivers another unique way for fans to experience the group’s music and stage presence. SCREENX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX enhance every moment, ensuring that audiences feel the impact of Seventeen’s performance no matter where they are in the world.”